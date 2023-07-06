Imran named in six cases, including attack on GHQ

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development surrounding May 9 violence, the police on Wednesday nominated former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the attack on GHQ, military installations and Metro Station ablaze cases, reported Geo News.

The sources said joint investigation teams (JITs) are carrying out a probe into all the cases. They said Imran Khan is nominated in six cases registered under Anti-terrorism Act. They said that three cases were registered against him on May 9 and three on May 10.

The sources revealed that PTI chairman was nominated in two cases in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi respectively, adding he is nominated in one cased registered in Civil Lines in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar and New Town police stations in Rawalpindi, City Police Station in Mianwali and Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala.

The sources said all the cases were registered on the complaints of officials of the police stations concerned.

Imran Khan was nominated in the cases lodged in RA Bazar and New Town police stations under anti-terrorism and other clauses.

The Rawalpindi police registered the cases in RA Bazar police station through FIR No 208 against ex-law minister Raja Basharat and over 250 unknown PTI workers on the complaint of Sub Inspector Malik Muhammad Riaz.

In New Town police station the case was registered under FIR No 2106 on the complaint of Sub Inspector Tariq Javed against ex-MPA Raja Rashid Hafiz, Ch Atif Tanveer, Imran Hayat, Rana saifullah and 42 others. They were booked for attacking sensitive installations, offices and stone pelting at the buildings and setting Sixth Road Metro Station on fire.

Imran Khan had not been nominated in any of the 28 cases registered earlier in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include Khan’s name comes in light of statements provided by the accused under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, added sources.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, the violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 9.

PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged to Corps’ Commander’s House — originally known as Jinnah House that once served as the residence of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Imran Khan on May 9.