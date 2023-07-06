Robber killed, two accomplices arrested in Raiwind

LAHORE:An alleged robber was killed and his two accomplices were arrested in Raiwind police area on Wednesday. Two security guards of a private society were also injured by the firing of the alleged robbers.

The Raiwind police signaled the three armed motorcyclists to stop for checking but they tried to ride away from the scene.

On which the police chased them and the armed robbers fell down after their speeding bike hit the footpath.

The accused left the motorcycle and entered the premises of a private society where they shot at and injured two guards and tried to escape by snatching a motorcycle from them.

In the meantime, the police reached there, on which the robbers opened fire. In the exchange of fire, one robber identified as Aqib was killed by the firing of his accomplices and the other two were arrested by the police.

The arrested robbers were identified as Shakeel and Waris. The injured security guards were admitted to hospital and the body of the robber was shifted to the morgue.