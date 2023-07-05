Four die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Four persons, including two minor boys, were killed in different parts of the district, police said here on Tuesday. Officials of the Khanpur Police Station said that some youngsters were bathing in a water pond near Tarnawa bridge when one of them slipped into the deep water and drowned.

The rescue workers fished out the body and shifted it to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the deceased was identified as Muneeb Ahmed, 18, a resident of Taxila.

The second drowning incident was reported in the limits of Saddar Police Station where the area people spotted a floating body of an eight years old boy in Daur River near Chappar Bridge.

The police and area people shifted the body to Trauma Centre; however, the identity of the deceased boy was not yet known.

The police officials believed that the boy was either passing through some rain water course or bathing somewhere upstream and the heavy current of water in the river swept him away. The body was also carrying an injury mark on the forehead, police officials and doctors said.

Also, police officials said that two groups clashed over a piece of land in Kahka village and one Waseem Afzal was killed in the exchange of fire.

Family sources and police said that Hafiz Abdullah, 12, of Banda Mughlan village was critically injured when a tractor-trolley ran over him.