PCB writes to PM for World Cup clearance

View of PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally written a letter to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to seek government’s clearance on three counts in connection with Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October this year.



The prime objective of the letter, a copy of which was also shared with the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Interior, is to get government’s clearance to participate in the World Cup to be hosted by India. The PCB has also requested the government to scrutinise the expected security on the five venues offered to Pakistan for their World Cup matches.

“The PCB has officially contacted the government to provide it guidance on its participation in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India,” a PCB spokesperson when contacted said. “Just after the World Cup schedule announcement, we wrote to our Patron, Honourable Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, through the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, sending the copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, requesting clearance to participate in the World Cup,” he added.

In the letter sent on June 27, the PCB also sought the government’s advice on the venues. The ICC has earmarked five venues for Pakistan – Ahmedabad (vs India, 15 Oct), Hyderabad (vs both the qualifiers, Oct 6 and 12), Bengaluru (vs Australia on Oct 20 and New Zealand Nov 5), in Chennai (vs Afghanistan on Oct 23 and South Africa on Oct 27), and Kolkata (vs Bangladesh on Nov 5 and England on Nov 12).

If Pakistan reaches the semi-final, it will play in Kolkata. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 15.

“It is entirely up to the Government of Pakistan on the process it wants to formulate and follow before advising us on the next steps. If this requires sending an advance team to India to inspect the venues and hold meetings with the event organisers, then it will solely be the government’s decision,” the spokesperson added.

In 2016, the Pakistan government sent a three-person delegation to India on a recce tour for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016, following which the ICC moved Pakistan’s match against India from Dharamsala to Kolkata due to security reasons.

Our correspondent from Lahore adds: According to sources, Pakistan is planning to send a security delegation to inspect the venues and review the arrangements, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The security delegation’s primary task is to evaluate the security measures and other arrangements at the venues designated for Pakistan’s matches. The delegation is expected to visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. However, the visit will only take place after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) elects a new chairman.

An official source from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry stated that the security delegation will include representatives from the PCB. The report generated by the security delegation will be shared with both the ICC and BCCI.