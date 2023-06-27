Sign language interpretation introduced

LAHORE:National Conference on Linguistics and Literature held here at a private university.
Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FOLL) at the university, Dr Fehmida Sultana highlighted the significant collaboration with Deaf Reach, an industry providing sign language interpretation services. ‘By signing MoUs with relevant industries, we ensure that our students gain real-world experience.’ During the conference, Deaf Reach provided sign language interpretation for the attendees, including deaf children and their parents.
The conference featured a dynamic lineup of keynote speeches by renowned experts, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and captivating parallel session poster presentations, all centered around the latest advancements in the field.
The introduction of sign language interpretation services not only enhanced the accessibility of the conference but also served as a testament to the faculty’s pioneering efforts in promoting inclusivity within academic events, Dr Fehmida added.
