Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

EASTHBOURNE: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International on Monday due to a viral illness, raising doubts over her defence of the title at the All England Club next week.
The world number three had been scheduled to play Wang Xiyu on the first day of main draw action at Eastbourne on Monday.
Rybakina also withdrew ahead of her third round match at the French Open citing illness earlier this month and fell to a shock defeat to Donna Vekic in the second round of the German Open last week.
