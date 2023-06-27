In an unprecedented – at least in recent history – show of strong self-accountability, the Pakistan military has taken action against those within the institution found wanting in “maintaining the security and honour of garrisons, military installations”. In a strongly worded press conference on Monday, ISPR DG Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary announced strong measures by the military against all those involved in the events of May 9, which have been seen as an attack on not just an institution but the state – and the consequences have been serious. There are already civilians arrested and there is a chance that they will be tried in military courts – a matter that is currently sub judice and which once resolved will further clarify the process of accountability and justice for civilians. As far as the military is concerned, the institution has evidently also taken strong notice of those within that are thought to have been lax in their duty. The ISPR has said that a detailed accountability process led to disciplinary proceedings against those who failed in their duty. The result: per the ISPR presser, three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been removed from their jobs while disciplinary proceedings against officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed. More details regarding this have not as yet been released and the ISPR briefing to journalists did not divulge the names of the army officers removed from service or what that removal entails.

The seriousness of this institutional accountability drive is also reflected in the clear message sent out: no rank, class or clout will help at the moment, the ISPR DG making it a point to mention that, from a granddaughter of a retired four-star general to a wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general – all are in the accountability net. These are unambiguous optics and reflect clearly what the military makes of the events that took place on that chaotic day. Terming May 9 “a black chapter in Pakistan’s history and a big conspiracy against the country”, the ISPR DG also answered some questions that have been going around the past few weeks. For example, the question of military courts for civilian trials, an issue making more headlines also because it is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. How the ISPR looks at the issue is: a) it is sub judice; b) military courts are not a sudden invention and were already present and functioning; and c) civilians being tried in military courts will have the right to appeal in the Supreme Court. On the question of reports of human rights violation in the course of arrests and detentions post May 9, the ISPR is unequivocal in condemning what it says are manufactured narratives being floated around – on social media, per the ISPR DG – by those who wish to create dissent within institutional ranks and within the state.

In the almost immediate analysis of the press conference, a few things seem clear to observers: one, the military is in no mood to play ball with those seen to be behind what it says was a carefully planned day of chaos. Two, no one is being given a free pass: whether by virtue of being part of the armed forces or being related to a member of the armed forces. Three, there seems to be a thinking that fake news, false narratives, and orchestrated campaigns are trying to harm institutional and national interest. For analysts, where that leaves Imran Khan is more limbo – given the state’s reluctance to indulge any of the discourse the PTI has been giving out through its social media. At the end of the day, as accountability processes take place, what will be needed is clear transparency when it comes to the trials of the civilians involved. All institutions of state will need to work together to overcome what has happened as the country moves towards a general election later this year.