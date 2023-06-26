Azerbaijan Independence Day celebrated at NUML

Islamabad:The 105th independence anniversary of the Republic of Azerbaijan was observed at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Language & Culture Center, NUML. Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, the ambassador Republic of Türkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Pro-Rectors, Registrar, Deans, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador of Azerbaijan said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries and relations between the two are historic. He said that the people of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye have mutual respect, love, and care for one another, and hence, there is a need to expand people-to-people contact among these countries. He further mentioned that Pakistan & Türkiye supported Azerbaijan in hard times and the government and the people of Azerbaijan are thankful to their friends like Pakistan & Türkiye.

The Ambassador of Türkiye briefed the audience about Türkiye relations with Pakistan & Azerbaijan and also extended his good wishes to his Azerbaijani counterpart on the 105th Independence Day of Azerbaijan. In the end, Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali highlighted the importance of time-tested bondage between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.