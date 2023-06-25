Three ‘notorious gangsters’ arrested, one killed in police encounter

In the early hours of Saturday, the District City Police successfully apprehended a group of notorious gangsters, one of whom was killed during a police encounter.

The gangsters were found to be wanted operatives of the Lyari gang war and were implicated in various heinous crimes. According to SSP Arif Aziz, the Chief of District City Police, the suspects were captured after a recent police encounter, which unveiled their involvement in numerous gang war activities, primarily in the Lyari and Golimar areas. Their criminal activities included multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and threats.

The authorities confirmed the prior criminal records of the accused, establishing their long history of engaging in illegal activities. Among the apprehended gangsters were Kamran, Qayyum Baloch, Waleed Abdullah, and Waseem, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During the encounter that took place in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden, four of the dacoits were arrested while sustaining injuries. The police managed to seize four pistols and a total of nine mobile phones, which had been either stolen or snatched by the suspects.

Further investigations revealed that the accused had been involved in five cases of murder and illegal weapon possession in the case of Walid Abdullah, six cases of illegal arms and drug trafficking in the case of Qayyum Baloch, and two cases of forgery and drug peddling in the case of Waseem.

Additionally, two motorcycles, recognised as stolen property from Jamshed Quarters and Soldier Bazaar police stations, were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals. The authorities were currently conducting further inquiries to gather additional evidence and information related to the gang's activities.