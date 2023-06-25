Cedric Roussel dies aged 45

LONDON: Former Coventry and Wolves striker Cedric Roussel has died aged 45. Roussel, capped three times by Belgium, partnered Robbie Keane after joining Coventry from Gent in October 1999.
He moved to fellow Midlands club Wolves in February 2001 and spent 18 months at Molineux before returning to Belgian side Mons, where he enjoyed the most success over two spells. "Our legend and ambassador Cedric Roussel passed away this Saturday," Mons said in a statement on Twitter.
"The RAEC Mons family is devastated by this news and offers its most sincere condolences to Cedric's family and loved ones. You marked our history."
LOS ANGELES: CONCACAF meted out suspensions to Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest of the United States and Mexico´s...
NOTTINGHAM: Australia took control on day three of the one-off Ashes Test with a lead of 92, despite Tammy Beaumont's...
PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday denied making racist comments over bitter rival Nick Kyrgios, claiming his...
LAHORE: FIFA has officially informed the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee that it has been given...
KARACHI: The schedule of Junior Men's Hockey World Cup has been announced.Pakistan have been placed in pool D, along...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Muhammad Luqman and Habibullah won gold medals in their respective events to stretch the...