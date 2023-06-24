Youth Parliament, LCWU delegations visit PSCA

LAHORE:Youth Parliament and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) delegations paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday.

According to the details, SP Ayesha Butt and Shift Commander DSPs gave a comprehensive briefing about various departments to the students, focusing on key aspects such as the public awareness campaign, media management strategies and the innovative Women Safety App.

On this occasion, the participants expressed their views and said that the Women Safety Application is the best initiative of the Punjab police for the protection of women. We are very impressed to see the professionalism and ability of the Safe Cities team.

Meanwhile, under-training officers included in the 33rd Senior Management Course made a study visit to the Central Police Office on Friday. The delegation from National Institute of Management Islamabad included 14 officers including 04 women.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the officers under training, the delegation was informed about anti-crime, modern IT applications and working system of public service delivery. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the delegation about modern services of Punjab Police, field formations and other professional matters.

IG Punjab said that police stations and service delivery projects have been separated for the convenience of citizens, IT-based policing is being promoted. Tahaffuz Markaz across the province are working to help and facilitate transgender, homeless children, women victims of violence and gender-based crimes.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that hundreds of special children of police employees are being provided with the best medical facilities through Hmaray Phool project and the health screening of the entire force has been completed under health welfare.

At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Admin Amara Athar were also present on the occasion.