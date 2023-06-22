Water filtration plant sealed

MINGORA: The district administration Swat on Wednesday sealed a water filtration plant providing unhygienic water to the customers.
A press release said that Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir Khan raided the water filtration plant where unhygienic water was being supplied to the people on a commercial basis. During the raid on the lab all the expired reagents and chemicals were recovered, which were used in qualitative tests of water, it added.
The owner could not provide the mandatory no-objection certificate required for establishment of the filtration plant. It was noticed that the water cans and bottles were refilled from tap water from the washroom.
