Iran top diplomat in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf tour

KUWAIT CITY: Iran´s top diplomat arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday, the third leg of a Gulf tour that saw him hold “constructive” talks with his Omani counterpart in Muscat earlier in the day.
It came a day after Tehran held discussions in Doha on its nuclear programme with Qatari and European Union officials, the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves by the Islamic republic as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian´s tour of the Gulf will see the Iranian foreign minister also making a stop in the United Arab Emirates.
Gulf countries are seeking to ease tensions with Iran fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.
On Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian discussed “the latest developments in the regional and international scene” in a meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, according to Kuwait´s state news agency KUNA.
