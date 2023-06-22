While the nation mourns the deaths of those unfortunate young men who drowned at sea trying to get into Europe, we must not overlook the root cause of such tragic incidents. Our country has become a paradise for the corrupt and a hell for those who want to feed their families via lawful means. Maintaining law and order and providing fair opportunities to earn a decent living are the two fundamental responsibilities of any government. On both these counts, our governments, civilian or otherwise, have failed miserably. Consequently, people are losing hope and risking everything to find a better life overseas. The latest incident in the Mediterranean is not the first one and may also not be the last unless our government awakens to its responsibilities. Fight the fire, by all means, but stop also the fuel feeding it.

Dr Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur