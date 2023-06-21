Saifullah gets two medals in Special Olympics World Games

LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday opened their medals account and it was powerlifter Saifullah Solangi who dazzled the stage with two golds, one silver and a bronze medal in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Saifullah won the first gold medal in the power lifting event by lifting 90 kg in the back squat and lifted another gold n Dead lift by lifting 115 kg weight.

And so he finished with a total of 245kg to secure a silver medal. He also won bronze medal in Bench 40kg weight-lifting.

After the superb show, Saifullah, who belongs to Karachi, was extremely happy and pledged to play with same zeal and hard work to win more laurels for the country.

Saifullah’s Head Coach Sajid Imran, & coach Razia Perveen was all praise for Saifullah Solangi and said that he undergone rigorous training schedule for the event and had worked really hard for the mega world event. “winning two gold, one silver and one bronze is a superb performance and he has made us proud, Sajid Imran said.

Meanwhile in the athletics 200 metre level A final Pakistan's Ammar Afridi finished fifth with a time of 23.77 while in the 200m level B women final Pakistan's Fizza Abbasi folded her journey by finishing sixth with a time of 34.61.