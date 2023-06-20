Heirs of deceased workers compensated

HARIPUR: The legal heirs of the workers who had died during duty at Tarbela’s 5th Extension Project received an insurance amount from the Chinese construction company here on Monday.

At least six workers , including a woman employed at the project of Tarbela Dam, died of different causes during the last about a year.

As per preconditions of the job contract, they were entitled to the individual insurance of Rs 600,000 each.

Upon completion of the legal procedures, the Chinese construction company, PCCCL, that was the principal employer of the deceased workers, disbursed the cheques for Rs 600,000 each among the family members of Ms Beenish, Ali Asghar, Niaz Beg, Sajid Ashraf, Muhammad Riaz and Shafarish Ali.

Chief Engineer T-5 Project, Waseem Raza distributed the cheques among the heirs of deceased workers.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, he said security of life and health of workers had always been the top priority of the Tarbela Dam management and the construction companies engaged at different levels.

He said that the loss of life of six colleagues was irreparable but their sacrifices would be remembered.

To a suggestion from the audience, he assured that a martyrs’ monument on the pattern of Tarbela Dam would be constructed for the martyrs of T-5 Project soon.

Admin Manager of PCCCL, Lanjie, labour leaders, Malik Fazal Karim and Aslam Adil, were prominent among those who spoke to the participants of the ceremony.