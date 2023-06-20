Sports event at AIMS School

Islamabad:The ground-breaking ceremony of the new sports ground was held at the AIMS School and College, here, says a press release
Chairperson of ICT-PEIRA Dr Syeda Zia Batool; was the chief guest on the occasion. She praised the management team and teachers of AIMS School and College and appreciated the discipline of the students. Dr. Zia Batool described the architectural structure of AIMS as unique and a role model for other schools. In the end she invited the students and faculty of AIMS to visit PEIRA office.
Earlier, AIMS Scout girl students presented a bouquet of flowers to the Chief Guest after which Syeda Zia Batul Sahiba inaugurated the sports ground of AIMS School named as Ali Muhammad Jivan sports ground. On this occasion, AIMS scouts surprised everyone by performing their gem under the supervision of expert teachers. While delivering the concluding remarks of the ceremony, AIMS CEO and Principal Syed Imtiaz Ali Rizvi thanked Dr. Syeda Zia Batool and other guests and expressed that this sports ground is not only for the students of AIMS School and College rather for all other schools in the area. Our aim is to promote sports in the area.
