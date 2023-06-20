Uganda arrests 20 ‘collaborators’ over school massacre

KAMPALA: Ugandan police said on Monday that 20 people had been arrested for suspected collaboration with the notorious militia group blamed for last week´s grisly attack on a school near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Twenty arrests have been made of suspected collaborators, suspected ADF collaborators,” police spokesman Fred Enanga told a press conference, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) based in the DRC.

He said in a separate statement that those arrested included the head teacher and the director of the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, western Uganda, that came under attack late on Friday.