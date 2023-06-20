Uganda arrests 20 ‘collaborators’ over school massacre

KAMPALA: Ugandan police said on Monday that 20 people had been arrested for suspected collaboration with the notorious militia group blamed for last week´s grisly attack on a school near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Twenty arrests have been made of suspected collaborators, suspected ADF collaborators,” police spokesman Fred Enanga told a press conference, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) based in the DRC.
He said in a separate statement that those arrested included the head teacher and the director of the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe, western Uganda, that came under attack late on Friday.
OSLO: Norway´s government said on Monday it planned to increase gender equality in the business world by extending...
OTTAWA: A campaigner for a Sikh nation to be carved out of India´s Punjab state who was wanted by Indian authorities...
BENGALURU: India, which had, through defence PSU HAL pitched its Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for the Royal Malaysian...
WELLINGTON: Snatched by grave robbers or traded by settlers as macabre curiosities, the remains of New Zealand´s...
SEOUL: An unusually candid North Korea has said the botched launch of a military satellite last month was the...
GENEVA: The UN´s top expert on rights in Afghanistan urged countries on Monday to consider making “gender...