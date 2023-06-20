Healthy habits

Regular exercise is necessary to staying healthy which is why it is advisable for people to engage in sports and physical activities from an early age. Unfortunately, many areas of our country still lack public parks, gyms and other such facilities, particularly the rural areas. The town I belong to, Wahi Pandhi, Dadu, falls into this category and there are few places where young people can engage in sports and exercise.

As a result, many of our young people are spending their leisure time picking up bad habits like smoking and gambling. The provincial government should recognize the importance of sports and exercise in staying healthy and avoiding anti-social behaviours and invest more in public parks, gyms and sporting facilities in the rural areas of the province.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu