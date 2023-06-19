18 cops given treatment funds

LAHORE:Around 18 officials of the Punjab police have been given more than 1 crore 11 lakh 86 thousand rupees for the treatment of various diseases.

Traffic warden Mohsin Javed was given money for his son's cochlear implant. Constable Aamir Shahzad was given Rs10 lakh for the treatment of liver cancer. Constable driver Mukhtar Ahmed was given 10 lakh rupees for the treatment of his son's kidneys. Traffic Warden Munir Afzal was given Rs10 lakh for his wife's breast cancer treatment. Azmat Abbas, a retired constable of Kasur, was given Rs10 lakh for kidney transplant.

Bahawalpur Inspector Muhammad Afzal's wife was given Rs10 lakh for cancer treatment. ASI Mahboob Aslam of Special Branch was given Rs7lakh for the treatment of his daughter. Constable Ghulam Abbas Klasi's wife was given Rs5 lakh for kidney treatment expenses. The rest of the money was given to officers and officials based on the requests received from different districts.

Meanwhile, while presiding over a video link meeting on the performance of Police Welfare Schools at the Central Police Office, Punjab IG said that police welfare schools must ensure maximum number of admissions to increase the income of Police Welfare Schools, the income earned from all Police Welfare Schools is being spent on the treatment and welfare of the heirs of police martyrs.

He directed for increasing the admission rate of male and female students in police welfare schools. The keys of a new house were given to widow of Shaheed constable Waqas Azeem. Humaira Arshad was also given a cheque of Rs1 crore 35 lakh. Constable Waqas Azim embraced martyrdom in April 2021 by showing courage and bravery against the criminal elements.