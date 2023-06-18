Summer camp starts

Islamabad L The Islamabad Capital Police have initiated the 22nd Summer Camp. The camp, which commenced Saturday, is part of an ongoing series of activities aimed at bridging the gap between the police and the community.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, in line with the commitment to promote community policing and foster trust between the police and the public, a police spokesman said. Children of the ages between 4 to 14 years from different sections of society have enthusiastically enrolled in the Summer Camp, with more than 250 participant’s currently attending, and further enrolments ongoing. The camp aims to impart positive and constructive skills to the children through various engaging activities.
