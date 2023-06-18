Security steps reviewed in Capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to the Security Division Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements and

oversaw the maintenance and inspection of police vehicles, a police spokesman said.

The ICCPO was accompanied by CPO Security Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, SSP Security Division Masood Ahmed and the MTO Security Division. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan inspected various police vehicles, including the Hino Truck, Mazda Truck, Foton Pickup and Toyota Hiace Ambulance.