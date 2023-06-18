Security steps reviewed in Capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to the Security Division Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements and
oversaw the maintenance and inspection of police vehicles, a police spokesman said.
The ICCPO was accompanied by CPO Security Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, SSP Security Division Masood Ahmed and the MTO Security Division. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan inspected various police vehicles, including the Hino Truck, Mazda Truck, Foton Pickup and Toyota Hiace Ambulance.
LAHORE : Principal PGMI, Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that a new era will begin with the...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police have initiated the 22nd Summer Camp. The camp, which commenced Saturday, is...
LAHORE : Hot and humid weather was observed in the city while scattered rain was also recorded at some parts of the...
Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to shift various police stations...
LAHORE : The Sikh yatrees, who had come to Pakistan to attend the 417th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji , return to...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency , on Saturday, has issued SOPs to serve the citizens and to ensure the provision...