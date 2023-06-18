Main culprits

This refers to the news report ‘They want Pakistan to default like Lanka: Dar’ (June 16, 2023). There is no doubt that the US no longer needs us and disapproves of our growing ties with China. It has withdrawn its patronage and probably nudged the IMF to get tough with us. However, the real responsibility for Pakistan’s dismal financial position rests with our political dynasties. They have taken loan after loan without any growth to show for it, creating a situation where we need loans not for development but to repay old loans and interest thereon. The situation can be tackled only through hard accountability and not cosmetic measures.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi