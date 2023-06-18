Main culprits

This refers to the news report ‘They want Pakistan to default like Lanka: Dar’ (June 16, 2023). There is no doubt that the US no longer needs us and disapproves of our growing ties with China. It has withdrawn its patronage and probably nudged the IMF to get tough with us. However, the real responsibility for Pakistan’s dismal financial position rests with our political dynasties. They have taken loan after loan without any growth to show for it, creating a situation where we need loans not for development but to repay old loans and interest thereon. The situation can be tackled only through hard accountability and not cosmetic measures.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
The past few years have been one of the most challenging periods for people across the globe, as we have navigated a...
Travelling via the M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad used to be a captivating experience. Now, many of the scenic...
Pakistan has taken 22 loans from the IMF since 1958 and has only sunk deeper into debt each time. Escaping the...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the absence of functioning municipal amenities...
This refers to the letter ‘Traffic report’ by Sajjad KB. The writer’s depiction of the traffic problems in...
The government has given a 17.5 per cent raise to its pensioners. This does not take care of senior citizens who have...