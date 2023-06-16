PM to meet Nawaz in London, discuss May 9 cases

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif on May 6, 2023, in London. — Photo by author/file

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif would be held in London on Thursday, June 22. They are expected to discuss critically important issues.

Sources told The News here Thursday that the prime minister was leaving for Paris on Wednesday where he would be having an overnight stay and address an international conference on the following day on “A new global financing plan to build a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis.”

Sources said the premier would have yet another stopover in London, before returning home on Friday, June 23. Shehbaz, who is currently president of the PMLN and is likely to return uncontested in the party elections on Friday (today) here and to announce the unanimous party decision to declare Nawaz Quaid of the party for another term, would brief Nawaz Sharif about the party polls.

Sources indicated that the question of dissolution of the National Assembly, which would facilitate the general election and determine the polls schedule, would also figure in the discussions.

Against this backdrop, the political arrangement between the ruling alliance parties would also come under discussion. The slated meeting of two Sharifs would be the first in the wake of May-9 violence. The prime minister would brief the party Quaid on the ugly incidents taking place on that day.

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif had also fond memories of Jinnah House Lahore, which was ransacked and looted by the PTI workers, allegedly under the directions of the party chairman. The Jinnah House is the official residence of corps commander Lahore. The fate of the cases, especially of the PTI chairman, would come under discussion, which are being tried in anti-terrorism and military courts. Sources said the country’s three-time prime minister would give his mind to the PM on the trial of the May 9 accused in the military courts since a controversy had erupted about the trial of civilians in military courts. Sources hinted that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana

Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari would separately have political discussions with Nawaz Sharif in the wake of his consultations with Shehbaz Sharif.

On returning home, the PM would have discussions with the ruling alliance partners and party stalwarts on the understanding he would have in London, added the source.

Zardari is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

these days, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman is leaving for his native town Dera Ismail Khan. The two could also subsequently reach London provided their schedule is agreed, sources added.

The details of PM Shehbaz’s programme for Paris and London would be worked out in a day or two.