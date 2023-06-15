Integrated solid waste management system: Project to be expanded to nine towns of City

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) inked an MoU with Centre for Urban Information, Technology and Policy, LUMS for Fleet Route Optimisation and Digitalisation by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MoU signing ceremony was held at LWMC head office here on Wednesday in which CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din and Associate Professor and Chair Centre for Urban Information, Technology and Policy, LUMS Dr Momin Opal signed the MoU. While talking on the occasion, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the era of digitalisation has begun in LWMC and department was taking all the measures to adapt to the modern technologies to implement an integrated solid waste management system.

In this regard pilot project of route optimisation has already been started in Gulberg Town. All vehicle routes in Gulberg Town have been optimised with the help of LUMS. He added that with the help of artificial intelligence, the number of kilometres and number of vehicles have been reduced. The use of artificial intelligence helped in saving of about 1 lac litres of fuel.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Momin Opal said that the Center for Urban Information, Technology and Policy was trying to solve the problems of cities. In order to ensure the implementation of an integrated solid waste management system we have started the project in Gulberg Town initially which will be further expanded in all nine towns of the city. According to a spokesperson for LWMC, the process of route optimisation will be completed in a phased manner throughout Lahore and 24-hour digital monitoring of operational vehicles will be done to ensure provision of best sanitation facilities in the provincial capital. Further, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited the Thokar workshop of LWMC to review the working of cleaning machinery and presided over the meeting regarding preparations for Eidul Adha in the Thokar workshop. Incharge workshop gave briefing on vehicle repairing and other workings. Babar Sahib Din directed the team to complete procurement of vehicle tires, batteries, and repairing work, and to ensure sending containers repairing vehicle to the field daily to repair all damaged containers in the field before Eid. Babar Sahib Din said that a modern attendance application has also been introduced in collaboration with PITB. With the help of the application, 1,000 ghost workers have been removed in the last four months.

By adopting the latest technologies and digitalised monitoring there has been substantial improvement in working, he added.