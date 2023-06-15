Atta corruption case: NAB starts probe into 4500000 10-kg ‘Atta bags’ embezzlement

RAWALPINDI: Investigation has been started in embezzlement of 450000 ‘Atta’ bags of 10-kilogram in free flour campaign in the holy month of Ramazan in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi was declared the most corrupt district where corrupt officers of food department embezzled 4500000 ‘Atta’ bags of 10-kilogram during free flour campaign. On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has directed District Food Controller (DFC), Rawalpindi to appear with full record in free ‘Atta’ corruption case on today (Thursday).

The District Food Department, Rawalpindi has claimed that due to outdated App they had given ‘Atta’ manually. They have also claimed that they had given ‘Atta’ bags manually because of ‘system down’ therefore Rawalpindi faced shortfall of 450000 ‘Atta’ bags of 10-kilogram. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pointed out that Rs20 billion corruption did in free ‘Atta’ campaign. The prime minister took notice and directed Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to conduct inquiry on it. The Punjab caretaker chief minister requested NAB to start investigation.

The Punjab caretaker chief minister has announced holding an independent audit of the free flour scheme after ruling PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that corruption worth billions of rupees occurred in the distribution of free flour to the deserving people in the month of Ramazan. “Baseless allegations by some PMLN leaders regarding ‘Free Atta Scheme’ in Punjab being put to independent audit in the interest of transparency and financial prudence,” he said in a tweet from his official handle. He also added that the interim set-up decided to go for an immediate audit through Auditor General Pakistan (AGP) office, and simultaneously through a private audit firm of established international repute. “Further, we have also sent a request to the NAB Chairman to check into the programme to verify if anything of the sort has been done by any nefarious elements,” the interim CM added. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi and Commissioner were very much upset on the poor performance of District Food Control (DFC) Hasan Nazir who performed duty in the holy month of Ramazan. On the strong approval of Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the Secretary Food (Punjab) removed DFC Hasan Nazir from his seat.

The former DFC came in food department on deputation but destroyed the reputation of whole department. Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi showed strong concerns on the poor performance of corrupt officers in different departments. In a statement, he said that the country’s system has become “so corrupt and outdated” that it cannot deliver. He said corrupt government officials would be identified in the past “but today is the time when we have to look for honest officers”. The District Food Department (DFD) Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas told ‘The News’ that they were working round the clock to stop smuggling of ‘Atta’. I will never spare corrupt officers in department and I will take strict action against them, he warned.