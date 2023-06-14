GIZ delegation meets minister

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the German Development Agency (GIZ) headed by its Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment in Pakistan Romina Kochius, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil here in his office at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday,

During the meeting they discussed issues of mutual cooperation and interest, especially in relation to the improvement of the training imparted in the technical training institutes established in the province under Technical & Vocational Education Training (TVET) Support Programme and to build the capacity of these institutes, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister appreciated the cooperation and efforts of the German organization in the preparation of technical skills and other sectors

and expressed the hope that the German government would further expand this support.

He said that this cooperation based on mutual partnership under the Technical & Vocational Education Training Support Programme for the training of the teachers of technical education requires further enhancement in the future.