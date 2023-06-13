CDA set to start cleanliness service in rural areas

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to start providing cleanliness services in the unattended rural areas of Islamabad.

In this connection, for the first time, CDA has completed the process of outsourcing of cleanliness services in unattended rural areas. This step will immensely improve the quality of sanitation services in previously neglected part of Islamabad, a statement issued by CDA said

The areas where sanitation services are being introduced include slums, thickly populated areas in the suburbs of the city and rural areas. In order to ensure smooth and efficient cleanliness system, the unattended areas were divided into two packages.

For effective management 36 areas having estimated population around two lacs have been included in package-I; Muslim Colony (Bari Imam), Nurpur Shahan, Malpur, Shahdara, Mandla, Kot Hathial (complete), Rakh Bani Gala, Lakhawal, Phulgaran, Ghorabaz, Tumair, Lehtrar Road and other areas. Similarly, package –II include areas of Badia Rustam Khan, Badia Qadir Bakhsh, Mera Sumbul Jaffar, Nathiyan / H-13 / H-14, Jhangi Syedan / H-15, Mera Sumbul Akku, Gulshan-e-Khudadad, Bhadana Kalan, Noon, Pind Parian, Sara-e-Kharboza, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sara-e-Madu, Shah Allah Dita, Pind Sanghrial, Mera Bheri, Bekar Fateh Bakhsh, F-12, Daraik Mori, G.T Road and all adjoin roads, ets. Total population residing in the areas 2.60 lacs.

Among five pre-qualified firms, three firms submitted financial bids in package-1, while four firms participated in package-II. For package-I, M/s Amjad Ali submitted bids of Rs5,979 per ton, JV (M/s. NJS, M.s NCS, M/s. M/s. Maqsood & Sons) submitted bid of Rs7,150 per ton and JV (Daiwoo, GHS, Waste Busters): Rs7,839 per ton. For Package-II, M/s Amjad Ali submitted bids of Rs3,636 per ton , JV (M/s. NJS, M.s NCS, M/s. M/s. Maqsood & Sons) submitted bid of Rs4,190 per ton, M/s. Babar & Co. Rs4,975 per ton and JV (Daiwoo, GHS, Waste Busters) Rs7,096 per ton. After fulfilment of contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder.