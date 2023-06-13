Indian booked for using Aurangzeb’s image as profile picture

MUMBAI: The Police booked a man for allegedly uploading Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image as his WhatsApp profile picture, foreign media quoted police as saying on Sunday. The accused works in an outlet of a mobile service provider.

According to the police, a case was registered by Amarjeet Surve, who apparently received a screenshot, where a person allegedly had put Aurangzeb’s image as his profile picture. Amarjeet, who is a member of a Hindu organisation called the accused - whose number was displayed at the top of his profile picture - asked him to remove the picture, highlighting the present scenario in the state regarding Aurangzeb.

The accused apparently said he was in a bad mood and that he promised to remove the profile picture. However, Amarjeet noticed later that it wasn’t removed. Amarjeet then lodged a complaint against him with the Vashi police station in Navi Mumbai.

The police then registered a complaint under sections 298 (Uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after which the accused was detained, questioned and then released. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Incidents of communal tension have erupted in various cities of Maharashtra regarding the alleged glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

A social media post that allegedly glorified Aurangzeb and disrespected a Maratha national icon has triggered protests in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. People from some right-wing outfits in the city called for a Kolhapur bandh on June 7, which quickly escalated into violent protests.“We will not tolerate the glorification of Mughal leaders on our Maratha land. We are ready to pick up swords for the protection of Hindu society. This will not be tolerated,” an aggressive protester said.

In Sangamner town, stones were hurled during a rally of Sakal Hindu Samaj in response to the alleged murder of a boy. Two persons were injured and five vehicles were damaged. Separately, a poster of Aurangzeb was displayed with the raising of objectionable slogans during a religious procession, also in Sangamner, police said.