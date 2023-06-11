115 PTI activists granted bail in Mardan

MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah here on Saturday granted bail to 115 PTI activists except four men whose bail applications were rejected by the court.

As per the FIR No 833, dated May 9, hundreds of PTI party workers were booked under different sections of laws in connection with the May 9 violent incidents and riots in Mardan district like other parts of the country.

However, 119 PTI activists were presented in the anti-terrorism court Mardan for getting their bail.

The defense counsel Riaz Khan Paindakhel along with other lawyers argued on behalf of PTI activists. On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued the case against the arrestees.

During the hearing, ATC judge Syed Ubaidullah Shah granted bail to 115 PTI workers and rejected the bail applications for the four party activists. Those whose bail application was dismissed were identified as Ismail Khan, Sadiq Akbar, Mudasir Bacha and Zahid