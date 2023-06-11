Budget folly

As expected, the government presented an unrealistic budget on June 9, focusing on populist measures rather than a pragmatic futuristic approach. Our present predicament is the result of an accumulation of past follies that require a paradigm shift to rectify. Unfortunately, there are no easy fixes.

It is the job of the opposition to challenge the imprudent policies of the government. Unfortunately, having recklessly resigned from the National Assembly, the opposition has given this government an open field. This will have grave consequences for the country.

Parvez Iqbal Malik

Talagang