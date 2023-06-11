Budget folly

As expected, the government presented an unrealistic budget on June 9, focusing on populist measures rather than a pragmatic futuristic approach. Our present predicament is the result of an accumulation of past follies that require a paradigm shift to rectify. Unfortunately, there are no easy fixes.
It is the job of the opposition to challenge the imprudent policies of the government. Unfortunately, having recklessly resigned from the National Assembly, the opposition has given this government an open field. This will have grave consequences for the country.
Parvez Iqbal Malik
Talagang
After a long wait, the EOBI pension has finally been increased from Rs8500 to Rs10000 in the latest budget. EOBI...
The latest budget has increased the salaries of current government employees by up to 35 per cent while government...
I would like to draw attention to the lack of recreational facilities, including public parks and playgrounds, in...
The recent budget has green-lighted a 30 per cent increase in the salaries of government officers above grade 17. This...
Women of Indian origin, myself included, who are married to Pakistani nationals are finding it increasingly difficult...
A particularly alarming negligence is the widespread disregard for wearing helmets among young motorcycle riders,...