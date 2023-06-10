LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) has organised a joint condolence reference in the memory of alumni members of UVAS who passed away recently. The deceased UVAS alumni members were Khawaja Arshaq Arslan Ramzee and Dr M Zubair. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the condolence reference while former UVAS Vice-Chancellors Prof Dr Manzoor, Dr Abdul Kareem, family members of deceased alumni and a number of senior veterinarians/professionals from poultry industries and faculty members attended the reference physically and many through video link. They paid rich tribute to both deceased alumni members.