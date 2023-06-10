Rs1bn allocated in budget for journalists’ health insurance

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the federal government had allocated an amount of Rs1 billion in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers. “Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time ever,” the minister said in a tweet. She extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the “very important measure”. “As information minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times,” the minister remarked.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated...
NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To...
LAHORE: The Punjab Management Service Association decided Friday to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of powerful...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on...
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former US...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested in a corruption case and shifted to Toru...