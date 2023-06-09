Illegal structures demolished, sealed

LAHORE:LDA teams, on the directions of Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa, conducted a grand operation in LDA Avenue One against illegal constructions and encroachments on parking space here on Thursday. LDA teams demolished sheds, boards, floors and illegal constructions from more than 35 commercial properties besides sealing over 20 properties during the operation. A heavy contingent of police and machinery took part in the operation led by Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmir Iqbal. The land grabber mafia had occupied more than 10 kanals of land marked for the road in L-Block by growing crops. LDA teams commenced the road construction on the said land after getting possession from the land grabbers. Apart from this, the illegal boundary wall constructed around 18 kanal area in L-Block was also demolished. Marble factories, workshops and other illegal encroachments on the service road were also removed.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Director Town Planning Azhar Ali, Sidra Muazzam, Director LDA Avenue One Rehan Athar, Director Law Qasim Bhatti, Director Enforcement Kashif Awan and other officials were also present during the operation.