Assessment of two private hospitals completed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission conducted assessment of North West General Hospital and Rehman Medical Institute as a prerequisite for the grant of license.A press release said the Commission reinforces the importance of obtaining a license to operate healthcare establishments legally. In its commitment to ensuring provision of quality healthcare services, the commission recently conducted a comprehensive assessment of North West General Hospital and Research Center as well as Rahman Medical Institute (RMI), Peshawar.
The assessments aimed at evaluating the hospitals’ adherence to healthcare standards and assuring the community of optimal care provision. Compliance with these standards is mandatory for obtaining a commission’s license.The release said the KP Healthcare Commission continues to raise the bar for healthcare standards by promoting excellence in medical services.
LAHORE: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the teachers should play...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with a private university organised a seminar on ‘Food Standards...
LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Office Lahore organised Pink Games Freelancing Seminar...
KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PMLN will support unconditionally the Pakistan Peoples...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that it will spend Rs14.059 billion to provide subsidies to flood-hit...
LAHORE: In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued...