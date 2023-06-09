PTI leaders released from jail

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Azam Khan, Malik Shafiullah Khan and Malik Liaquat Ali Khan have expressed determination to fully support Imran Khan.

Talking to local journalists outside the district Jail Timergara after their release, the PTI leaders said it was an honour for them to have been jailed for 30 days on the orders of the imported government.

The PTI leaders and workers were arrested after May 9 vandalism by the charged protesters after the arrest of the PTI chief Imran Khan. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday had ordered the release of PTI leaders among 50 other local workers, whereas bail application for other nine activists was cancelled. A large number of PTI activists welcomed PTI leaders and workers outside the jail on their release and chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and PTI.