Tax exemptions cost exchequer Rs2.24 trillion in 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Tax exemptions to various sectors, lobbies and influential segments of society cost the exchequer Rs2.24 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year, up 27.4 percent from the previous year, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 unveiled on Thursday. The survey revealed that the cost of tax exemptions has gone up by Rs482 billion in just one year.Under the IMF program, it was envisaged to abolish different tax exemptions in order to reduce the cost. However, instead of witnessing any reduction, it has further ballooned. The cost of exemptions registered a growth of 27.4 percent compared to the last financial year. Out of the total tax exemptions cost of Rs2,239 billion, the national exchequer faced a revenue loss of Rs423.9 billion on account of Income Tax, Rs1294 billion for Sales Tax exemptions, and Rs521.7 billion for Customs Duty concessions.

The General Sales Tax (GST) exemptions on local supplies and imports have caused a massive revenue loss of Rs1,294 billion during the current fiscal year, against Rs578 billion in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs716 billion. The cost of income tax exemptions climbed up to Rs423.9 billion, against Rs399.662 billion, showing an increase of Rs24.238 billion. The cost of customs duty exemptions was Rs521.7 billion in 2022-23, against Rs342.890 billion in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs178.81 billion.The Economic Survey has not mentioned the revenue loss on account of exempt business income granted to independent power producers (IPPs). Similarly, the survey has not mentioned any revenue loss from capital gains. The accumulative revenue loss on account of tax credits amounted to Rs52.133 billion in 2022-23, against Rs65.465 billion in 2021-22, showing a decrease of Rs13.332 billion.

The single-largest contributor to the surge in sales tax exemptions was in the shape of concession of sales tax on petroleum products through statutory regulatory orders (SROs), showing a massive revenue loss of Rs632,950 billion during 2022-23.The sales tax exemption on cellular mobile phones caused a revenue loss of Rs1,021 million in 2022-23, as compared to Rs46 billion during 2021-22. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suffered a revenue loss of Rs257 billion on account of sales tax exemption on imports during 2022-23, as compared to Rs527 billion during 2021-22. The cost of sales tax exemption has been reduced by Rs270 billion in 2022-23, which is a big reduction in the cost of exemption during the period under review. Sales tax exemption on local supplies caused a revenue loss of Rs133,178 billion in 2022-23, as compared to Rs233.541 billion in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of over Rs100 billion. The FBR has suffered a massive revenue loss of Rs390 billion in 2022-23, as compared to Rs760.543 billion in 2021-22, due to sales tax exemptions available under the Sixth Schedule (Exemption Schedule) of the Sales Tax Act.

The FBR has suffered a loss of Rs129.906 billion due to sales tax exemptions available under the Eight Schedule (Conditional Exemption) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, during the period of 2022-23, against Rs191 billion in 2021-22. The revenue loss from conditional exemptions has been decreased by Rs62 billion.

The exemption of sales tax on cellular mobile phones under the Ninth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, resulted in a revenue loss of Rs1,021 million, against Rs49.891 billion during 2021-22.

The total revenue loss from the zero-rating facility granted to various sectors under the Fifth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, amounted to Rs139.448 billion during the period under review, against Rs33 billion in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs106 billion. The FBR has not specified any revenue loss to the exemptions within the federal excise regime, reflecting no loss occurred on this account. The cost of income tax exemptions decreased from Rs448.046 billion in 2020-21 to Rs399.662 billion in 2021-22, showing a decrease of 11 percent.

The cost of exemptions in respect of customs duty has been calculated at Rs521.7 billion in 2022-23, as compared to Rs342.890 billion for 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs178.81 billion.The exemption of customs duty available under Chapter-99 (special classification provisions) of the Customs Act has caused a revenue loss of Rs22.240 billion in 2022-23, against Rs15.963 billion during 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs6.277 billion.

The concessions under the Fifth Schedule of the Customs Act, 1969, caused a revenue loss of Rs172.978 billion in 2022-23, against Rs168.754 billion in 2021-22, reflecting an increase of Rs4.224 billion.The FBR has suffered a massive revenue loss of Rs102.658 billion in 2022-23, against Rs46.105 billion during­2021-22, on account of tariff concessions and exemptions available under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and the Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs).

Similarly, the exemption of customs duty on items by the automobile sector, exploration and production (E&P) companies, and the CPEC caused a loss of Rs192.950 billion in 2022-23, against Rs60.987 billion in 2021-22, showing an increase of Rs131.963 billion. The export-related exemptions cost a revenue loss of Rs30.878 billion during 2022-23, against Rs51.081 billion during 2021-22, reflecting a decrease of Rs20 billion.