Jirga resolves enmity between Mardan, Lower Dir families

TIMERGARA: A grand jirga and local politicians on Wednesday resolved a blood feud between two families, i.e. one hailing from Toormang area of Lower Dir and the other from Katlang town in Mardan, wherein the victim family pardoned the accused family unconditionally.One Rahimuddin, a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, had been killed during political arguments with fellow passengers in a Timergara-bound coach at Katlang on October 5, 2022. Several protests and demonstrations were later held in Lower Dir and Mardan for the arrest of the killers.

The area elders from both the Lower Dir and Mardan started efforts to resolve the feud and reach an out-of-court settlement. Eventually the jirga succeeded in bringing both the families to the negotiating table. A function in this regard was held at a local hotel in Timergara here on Wednesday, which was attended by the jirga members, elders from Mardan and Lower Dir.