Latest electoral rolls show slight increase in gender gap

ISLAMABAD: The voter database with total registered voters at 125,963,598 shows a slight decrease in the overall percentage of registered female voters, adding to the gender gap. The electoral rolls as of May 31 project 68,048,816 males (54.02%) and 57,914,782 females (45.98%). To the contrary, according to the electoral rolls released previously on March 28, 2023, the total number of registered male voters stood at 67,893,875 (54%) and female voters at 57,732,575 (46%). Hence, the gender gap has increased. As per the latest electoral rolls, Punjab continues to lead with a total of 71,606,379 registered voters and of these, 38,410,248 are male (53.64%) and 33,196,131 (46.36%) female voters. The Punjab province is followed by Sindh with an overall number of voters at 26,488,841, consisting of 14,367,521 (54.24%) males and females accounting for 12,121,320 (45.76%).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes third among the provinces with a total voter database of 21,582,556 and among these, the number of male voters stands at 11,777,377 (54.57%) and female voters at 9,805,179 (45.43%). Balochistan, the largest province in terms of its area, remains the smallest province with a total number of 5,260,247 voters, and of these, 2,955,117 (56.18%) are males and 2,305,130 (43.82%) females. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) consists of 1,025,575 registered voters and among these, 538,553 (52.51%) are males and 487,022 (47.49%) are females.