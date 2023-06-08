May 9 incidents: Army says it’s time to tighten noose of law around masterminds

General Syed Asim Munir, COAS presided over the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ on June 7, Wednesday. — Screengrab/ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Formation Commanders Conference on Wednesday observed that it is time that the noose of law is tightened around the planners and masterminds of the May 9 Black Day incidents. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir chaired the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the GHQ. Addressing the participants, the COAS said that hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs would continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation. The Formation Commanders Conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army. The forum maintained:“Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

While condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense, the Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders reiterated their firm resolve that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be speedily brought to justice under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan. In this regard, they observed that efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights violations to create a smokescreen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidence.

It was also stressed that while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country. The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada, including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country. The forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada’s departed souls. “The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhada and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honour them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” the forum reiterated.

The participants were briefed on the prevalent environment, challenges to security i.e. both internal and external and their own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional. The forum was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides the upgradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives. The COAS reiterated: “Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country. He further said: “People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces are and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th of May were a clear manifestation of same.” The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands. The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of their formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the well-being and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of the Army’s operational readiness. The forum concluded by affirming the resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.