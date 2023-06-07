Empowering small traders stressed

Rawalpindi:­The government should work out all options to ensure a people-friendly budget for the next fiscal year. The imposition of high taxes can deter the the sales of retailers, particularly small shopkeepers.

Small shopkeepers play a vital role in the local economy, serving as a cornerstone of their communities. However, these shopkeepers often face numerous challenges, including competition from larger retail chains and economic uncertainties, a group of small entrepreneurs discussed their concerns ahead of fiscal budget for 2023-24. By investing in infrastructure, training, and market access opportunities, the government can empower small shopkeepers to expand their businesses, diversify their product offerings, and improve their overall profitability, health experts and anti-tobacco activists told this scribe.

Encouraging small shopkeepers can seize new opportunities for growth and sustainability. It is essential for the government to recognise the importance of small businesses and provide the necessary support and assistance to help them navigate these changes successfully. Through collaboration and collective efforts, we can create an environment where small shopkeepers not only survive but thrive in a prosperous Pakistan.The experts said that implementing high taxes on tobacco products can bring significant advantages to small shopkeepers, ultimately leading to a more prosperous future for them and their communities. They say one of the primary benefits of imposing high taxes on is the potential to generate substantial revenue for the government.

These additional funds can be allocated towards various development initiatives, including programs that directly support small shopkeepers. The illicit trade not only deprives the government of tax revenue but also creates an uneven playing field for small businesses. By curbing the availability of cheap, illicit tobacco products, high taxes can help level the playing field, allowing small shopkeepers to compete fairly and sustain their businesses.

High tobacco taxes can also encourage consumers to explore healthier alternatives, such as non-tobacco products or smoking cessation aids. By incentivizing individuals to quit or reduce their tobacco consumption, small shopkeepers can seize new opportunities to offer alternative products and services that cater to changing consumer preferences.