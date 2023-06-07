PU professor presents his book to VC

Punjab University Department of Mathematics newly-appointed Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Akram called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and presented his newly published book ‘Multi-criteria decision making methods with bipolar fuzzy sets’ to him. The monograph discusses the theoretical and practical development of multi-criteria decision making (MCDM).

Minister visits Orange Train depot

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has observed that Orange Line Train was transforming the culture of Lahore as more and more people are opting for this safe, economical and comfortable mode of travel. The minister visited depot of the train situated near Ring Road on Tuesday on invitation by NORINCO International, the operation and maintenance contractor of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (LOMT). On this occasion, NORINCO International offered to work on waste-to-electricity projects in Punjab. It also expressed its interest in running solar electric buses in provincial capital. The minister inspected different sections of the depot, including control room and other installations where he was given a detailed briefing about the metro train operation and services being provided to the passengers. The minister said that Orange Line project has further strengthened Pak-China friendship.