Heavy downpour, hailstorm hit City

LAHORE:Heavy downpour and hailstorm was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till late at night in different spans in different areas.

Maximum rainfall was recorded at Lakshami Chowk.Following the rain, most of the low-lying areas and roads were submerged by rainwater. Wasa MD directed the field staff to remain alert and took immediate steps to drain out the rainwater from roads and chocking points. He remained in the field and visited various points to check the post-rain operation. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in South Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Meanwhile, provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops in the country. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Man dies, three children injured in rain-related incidents

A 35-year-old man died and three children were injured in rain-related incidents reported in the provincial capital.

The victim identified as Kashif died near China Scheme. Reportedly, he went upstairs where he felt an electric shock in the rainwater. He died on the spot. In another incident, three children were injured after wall of a private school near Ravi Road had collapsed. The victims were trapped under the debris. Nearby people alerted Rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and evacuated the victim. The injured were identified as Hammad, 05, Abdus Samad, 7, and Ghulam Mujtaba. They were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.