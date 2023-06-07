Gaps in KP relief activities identified

PESHAWAR: The government officials and international donors have met to identify the gaps in relief activities at the provincial level and explore ways for having them addressed.Abdul Basit, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department KP recently met a delegation from Solidarity International and Handicap International, led by Ms Kathleen, Country Director of Solidarity International and discussed the issue, said a press release.The representatives from both organizations discussed the ongoing activities and challenges faced by the people of KP.They emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation and support as critical factors in effectively addressing the pressing issues faced by the province.

Strategies aimed at strengthening collaboration and ensuring the efficient implementation of various initiatives were explored.Abdul Basit highlighted the significance of preparedness and mitigation measures. He emphasized the importance of enhancing early warning systems and other related initiatives to effectively respond to emergencies. Kathleen said her organization will start working in the agricultural, livelihoods and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) sectors in Nowshera.

They are striving to provide improved access to WASH facilities and support.She stated: “We can target the most vulnerable districts and provide assistance to the public in those areas.”This meeting served as a platform for constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas, fostering a stronger partnership between the government and Solidarity International.