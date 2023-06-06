Legislation suggested to stop pollution by plastic use

ABBOTTABAD: Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Hazara University Mansehra organised a seminar titled “Solution to Plastic Pollution” on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday.Addressing the participants of the seminar, head of the department Dr Asif Javed and Assistant Professor Dr Waqar Azeem Jadoon said that millions of tons of used plastic was being thrown into the seas annually, which not only posed serious threats to aquatic life but also directly affected human health.

They stressed the need for raising awareness and encouraging efforts to protect the natural environment and eliminate pollution, caused by indiscriminate use of plastic worldwide.The speakers said that it was extremely important to raise individual and collective awareness among students to protect the environment from pollution.

While discussing the solution to plastic pollution, the experts said that there should be effective legislation at the government level to deal with the pollution spread by plastic, while individually it is the responsibility of everyone to limit or eliminate the use of single use plastic as much as possible in daily needs.