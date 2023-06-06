Smart classroom starts at UE

LAHORE:Under the Directorate of Information Technology of the University of Education (UE) Lahore, a smart classroom was formally inaugurated at the university’s main campus Township on Monday.

The smart classroom is a part of the ICT Vision 2025 programme in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The smart classroom is equipped with advanced technology and interactive tools and is aimed to enhance the connection between students and teachers through online education.

The smart classroom consists of e-learning, virtual desktops, interactive whiteboards, classroom control systems, live virtual classrooms, interactive displays, and an interactive control center. The UE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the smart classroom. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Director Division of Science and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Alam, Director Division of Education Prof Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Director Information Technology Sohail Ashfaq Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer said the smart classroom equipped with modern facilities would provide better learning opportunities not only to students but also to teachers. Keeping in view the demands of the digital age, the University of Education, Lahore has already taken this route through programs like e-Rozgar. Apart from this, the availability of various technical skills to the students was also being ensured under the National Freelance Training Program, he added.

The VC said that the University of Education, Lahore had always taken every right step for the betterment of its students, teachers and the country and a proof of the same was the smart classroom. He also thanked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the Chinese government for providing this facility for the UE teachers and students.