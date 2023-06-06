Unequal equalizer

Education is often touted as the great equalizer, the key to unlocking opportunities and fostering social mobility. However, the sad reality is that educational inequality remains a persistent barrier for countless individuals worldwide. Disparities in access to quality education, inadequate resources and socio-economic factors contribute to a vicious cycle that perpetuates social and economic inequalities.
Governments must prioritize providing universal access to quality education, particularly for marginalized communities. This involves building schools, improving infrastructure and ensuring the availability of qualified teachers in underserved areas. Additionally, targeted interventions are needed to address specific barriers faced by girls, ethnic minorities and children with disabilities.
Ayza Butt
Lahore
