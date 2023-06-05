Landslide at China’s Sichuan province kills 19

BEIJING: All 19 people caught in a landslide in southwestern China´s Sichuan province on Sunday have been confirmed dead, state media reported, announcing the end of rescue efforts. Part of a mountain collapsed at around 6 am (2200 GMT Saturday) near a state-owned forestry station in Jinkouhe, near the city of Leshan, state broadcaster CCTV said. The disaster sent mud and debris hurtling towards a construction site operated by a local mining company, where it “struck and buried parts of the production and living facilities at the mineshaft platform”, CCTV reported.