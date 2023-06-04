‘Robber’ killed, three others held in encounters

A series of police encounters in the city on Saturday resulted in the death of a suspected robber, the arrest of three others, and the recovery of stolen items.

An exchange of fire between the police and robbers took place on Nishter Road, falling under the jurisdiction of the Eidgah police station. One of the robbers, identified as Zubair, was killed, while his accomplice, Wajid, son of Ali Jan, suffered injuries and was apprehended. Both men were taken to the Civil Hospital. The police seized a pistol, three stolen mobile phones and a motorbike from the suspects.

In FB Industrial Area, the police encountered two suspects on a motorbike. A patrol team signalled them to stop.Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire and attempted to escape.

The police retaliated and arrested both suspects. One of them, identified as Abdullah, suffered injuries and was taken into custody. The other suspect was identified as Asmat Khan. The police seized weapons, a mobile phone, cash and the motorbike.