Workshop held on dengue case management

PESHAWAR: A two-day training workshop on dengue case management was organised for doctors affiliated with the high-risk dengue districts, with technical assistance from the World Health Organization.A total of 28 doctors from 23 high-risk districts received training on the dengue case management. The workshop concluded with the participation of the Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Khan. The secretary health distributed certificates among the doctors who completed the training.In his address during the closing ceremony, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam stated that, “we are currently at the stage of dengue prevention and control.”

He expressed gratitude to the World Health Organization for organising the training workshop. He said the primary cause of new dengue cases might be other strains of the dengue virus and advised experts to guide the public on this aspect as well. He emphasized that better training of doctors would help reduce dengue-related fatalities.Mahmood Aslam also highlighted that dengue is a treatable disease, and its mortality rate is significantly low. The occurrence of a few dengue cases is a common phenomenon, and there is no need for the public to panic.